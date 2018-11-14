Share:

SADIQABAD-Senior members of Tehsil Bar Association Jaam Manzoor Ahmed, Manzoor Badar Khan, Shabir Ahmed Rabani, Waqar Moazaam and Rana Awaisuz Zaman belonging to Chattha Ittehad, United Friends and Pakistan Lawyers groups have decided to field joint candidates in the annual election of the bar association.

On the occasion, TBA President Jaam Laal Bakhsh Walana, Hafiz Shakeel Akram, Adnan Mustafa Khan, Asghar Ali Chaudhry and other lawyers were also present.

Candidate for the president’s slot Zahid Husain Shah and general secretary’s Arfan Abbasi expressed their gratitude to the senior members of the bar, saying that with their support, they will secure victory in the polls. They pledged that they would spare no effort to resolve problems of the lawyers after winning the election.