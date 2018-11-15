Share:

Islamabad - The Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) refused to approve new hydropower projects.

It stated that new power projects should be initiated after completion of demand-supply studies.

Two new hydropower projects were presented in the board meeting of PPIB but it refused to approve the same till completion of the demand-supply studies so that there is no situation of deficit or excess generation in the country, said official sources.

Meanwhile, 120th board meeting of the PPIB held here agreed that coordination between various government departments must be improved for efficient and timely implementation of all projects. While chairing the PPIB board meeting, Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan said that all new power generation projects should be based on indigenous resources.

The minister underscored that Pakistan was full of indigenous and natural resources which could be utilised for generating adequate and affordable electricity. He said that for achieving sustainability in the system, we need to arrange investments in transmission and power generation systems by prioritising indigenous resources.

In order to provide affordable electricity to the people of Pakistan, it is necessary that local resources should be further exploited and all such projects which are already in process should be facilitated and expedited, he added. In this regard, the Board approved extension in letter of interest for the 350 MWs Athmuqam Hydropower Project located on River Neelum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Secretary Power Division stressed the need of proper planning and timely establishing of transmission and evacuation arrangements for upcoming projects.

While acknowledging the role being played by PPIB in implementation of Pakistan’s first private sector over 660 kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project, the Minister advised NTDC to be proactive in acquisition of land for convertor stations and other ancillaries required for the project.

The minister emphasised that the current government was committed to remove inconsistencies in the system and fully focused on curbing electricity theft and defaults for which, he said, a country wide drive had already been initiated.