SADIQABAD-The PPP is the party of the masses and has always struggle for the rights of down-trodden segment of the society.

The party is committed to make the city clean and green and improve basic facilities. Syed Ahmed Raza Jillani, political coordinator to MNA Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, said while addressing party workers here at Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Secretariat.

He informed that new transformers will be installed in different areas of constituency NA-180 to provide uninterrupted electricity to the residents.

He said all promises made by the party will be fulfilled.

He said the PPP will serve the public irrespective of their political affiliation.

Dowry funds distributed

The Ushaq Madina Welfare Association (UMWA) distributed dowry fund of Rs10,000 each to 10 deserving brides.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at Tibba Zahir Pir.

According to spokesperson of Ushaq Madina Welfare Association, the funds were distributed to the deserving brides in the presence of Chairman Raheel Atari, President Rashid Aslam, and Secretary Faizan Akhtar.

He said the UMWA takes pride in serving the poor and is the core objective of the association.