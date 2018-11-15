Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party is trying to break deadlock between PML-N and PTI government to properly initiate legislative business in the Parliament pending for the last 3 months.

The 15th National Assembly since start of proceedings has still not initiated proper legislative business due to nonexistence of standing committees of all the ministries.

The parliamentary business carried out in the lower house of the parliament in last 3 months still rests only in the record of the National Assembly as no further work has been done on it.

The chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is the main reason behind the standoff, as both the PML-N and the PTI want to grab the post.

The standing committees of the ministries have also not been formed due to this reason, as opposition parties are unanimously not giving names for its representation in the parliamentary bodies.

Talking to The Nation, the PPP’s senior lawmaker Naveed Qamar was optimistic about resolution of the impasse between government and opposition.

“I am hopeful that the matter would amicably be resolved before start of the next assembly session,” said the PPP MNA, adding that they would put weight behind the PML-N’s argument to give the top slot of PAC to Shahbaz Sharif, opposition leader in the National Assembly.

“It is mentioned in the Charter of Democracy that leader of opposition in the National Assembly will also chair the PAC,” he said.

The government once agreed to give the slot to Shahbaz Sharif but later backtracked. The legislative business should properly be started as earlier as possible, said the former minister of PPP.

Another PPP senior lawmaker Shazia Marri hinted that the party would make an effort to break the deadlock by convincing both sides on one name for PAC chairmanship.

“The interlinked matters including formation of standing committees will be resolved after resolution of the deadlock over PAC chairmanship,” said the PPP MNA. She was of the view that government side should show flexibility to resolve this matter as ‘it is main responsibility of the government’.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan did not show any flexibility in latest statement regarding the chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has support of opposition parties, including the PPP and MMA, to force PTI government to follow the Charter of Democracy.

PML-N’s leader Ahsan Iqbal had also shared with The Nation that opposition would not budge an inch from its demand for holding chairmanship of the PAC.

Constitutional experts viewed that the provision to form standing committees of the National Assembly including PAC within a month after formation of government was introduced in 2007.

The standing committees used to properly form in six months after the start of national assemblies, they said.

According to the rules, members of the committees are to be elected by the Natioanal Assembly within 30 days after election of Leader of the House (Prime Minister).

The election for Leader of the House was held on August 17, so deadline of 30 days provided in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business expired on August 18.