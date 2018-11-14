Share:

LONDON:- Britain’s Prince Charles, who has been heir to the throne for more than six decades, celebrates his 70th birthday with a tea party and a banquet in Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. In two official photographs released to mark the Prince of Wales’s milestone, Charles is shown surrounded by his wife Camilla, two sons William and Harry and three grandchildren. A fourth grandchild is on the way after Prince Harry’s wife Meghan, an American former TV actress, announced her pregnancy following the couple’s Windsor Castle wedding this year.