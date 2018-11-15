Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly goes to vote today (Thursday) to elect two Senators for which the ruling PTI and the opposition PML-N have fielded their candidates.

Of the total 371 members of the Provincial Assembly, 369 are eligible to cast vote in the election today. MPAs-elect Ch Nisar Ali Khan has not sworn in as member of the Assembly while seat earlier captured by Khwaja Saad Rafiq from PP-168 is lying vacant after he was elected to the National Assembly in the last by polls.

Provincial Election Commissioner will perform as Returning Officer for the polls which will be carried out through secret balloting. Polling will commence at 9am and continue till 4pm without interval at the Punjab Assembly chamber. The members will be issued ballot papers against production of Assembly Identity card.

The two seats of Punjab were vacated by PML-N Senators Haroon Akhtar Khan and Saadia Abbasi after they were declared disqualified by the Supreme Court to retain membership of the upper house for holding dual nationality. The PTI has fielded Waleed Iqbal and Seemi Aizdi while the PML-N candidates are former Senator Saud Majeed and former Minister Saira Afzal Tarar. Waleed Iqbal is the grandson of poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal while Seemi is the sister of PTI senior leader Jahangir Tarin Khan.

In the current tally of the members, the PTI’s strength stands at 180 members and they also enjoy the support of 10 members of their ally PML-Q while support from among the four independents members and one Rehe Haq Pakistan member may be an addition.

On the other hand, the PML-N has 167 members in the Provincial assembly while the PPP with seven members gives the N League candidates a clear support of 174 MPAs.

According to the present party position in the Senate after a part of the independently elected senators had joined the political parties of their choice, the PML-N leads with 30 senators, followed by PPP with 20 senators and PTI with 15 senators. Favourable results on the said two senate seats are important for the PML-N and the PTI.

Both the parties are making claims of carrying palm although on the face of existing position, the ruling coalition is in a sound position. Both the parties are making hectic efforts to increase and protect their support base among the members for which not only senior leaders of the respective parties but committees are also in place to play active role.

The PML-N optimism has been raised by the current rift surfaced through a leaked video talk between the coalition partners in the rule. The ruling coalition has vehemently assured compactness in its ranks and the wholehearted support to their candidates. The results of today’s election however, are likely to divulge more than what meets the eyes.