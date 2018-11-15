Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office on Thursday to review progress on development schemes. Addressing the meeting, he said that PTI government is utilising all-out resources for public welfare and added that development schemes will be completed in a transparent manner.

The CM said: “We believe in the composite development. I belong to a backward area and therefore, know the problems of such areas well.” He directed that achieving of targets in different areas including provision of clean drinking water, healthcare, education, agriculture and industrial sector should be ensured. Secretaries and high officials attended the meeting.

Sargodha lawmakers

call on Buzdar

Lawmakers and different PTI leaders from Sargodha led by Punjab Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday.

Development schemes came under discussion during the meeting. Talking on the occasion, the CM said the PTI is a party of the people and his doors are always open. “Solving your problems is my responsibility and I will soon visit Sargodha,” he added.

The visitor said that Chief Minister’s Office has been opened to the public by Usman Buzdar who is always available to the people and the parliamentarians. “We all are your team and meet you whenever required”, they added.