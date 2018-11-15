Share:

islamabad - A delegation of Punjab Bar Council led by Chairperson Executive Committee Bushra Qamar along with 20 members met Federal Law Minister at the Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday.

The Minister for Law and Justice briefed the delegation on laws drafted by him including Whistleblower, Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates, Rent, Mutual Legal Assistance, Federal Service Tribunal Act, Civil Procedure Code, Legal Aid and Justice Authority, Enforcement of Possession and Ownership of Women Bills.

The Punjab Bar Council delegation said that amendments proposed by the minister were people friendly and contained revolutionary ideas to streamline system of justice so that the cases would be decided expeditiously.

The meeting was attended by senior lawyers including Maqbool Buttar, Ch Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, Ahmed Sadiq, Waseem Ahmed, Shakeel Gondal, Adnan Shuja Butt and others.

The delegation also requested the minister to request the Prime Minister to visit Punjab Bar Council to know the problems faced by the bar councils and associations in the country.

The delegation also requested the minister to financially facilitate the bar councils and bar associations throughout the country.