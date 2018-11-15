Share:

rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Food Department in its ongoing drive to provide citizens hygienic food disposed off 30 liter cooking oil while notices were issued to 16 outlets to improve cleanliness arrangements.

The RCB food department spokesman told media that during checking in Cantt areas, the teams found sub-standard oil at Suleman bakers and disposed off 30 liter oil.

The teams also issued notices to 16 shopkeepers to improve cleanliness while samples were taken from ten outlets for laboratory test.