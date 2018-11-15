Share:

SUKKUR - A meeting in connection with rehabilitation of the roads of provincial highways and district highways which were affected from the heavy machinery under the CPEC Project was presided over by the Sukkur Division Commissioner Rafiq Ahmed Buriro in his office on Wednesday.

The commissioner said that the several roads of provincial highways and district highway were affected due to usage of heavy machinery during carrying out the works under CPEC project and directed for immediately carrying out work of rehabilitation.

He said that the people travelling on such affected road through buses and other transports as well as on their personal vehicles were facing difficulties. He directed the concerned officials immediately start the rehabilitation work of such affected roads.

During the meeting it was informed to the commissioner that as per carrying out joint survey during the project; 30 roads of Pano Akil, seven roads of Rohri and eight roads of provincial highways while 26 roads of the Ghotki districts were affected.

The officials of the CPEC project including Chang and Eindi who were also present in the meeting told the commissioner that according to them; 18 roads of Sukkur district and four roads of Ghotki district were affected, the work of their rehabilitation would be started soon.

On this, the commissioner constituted the committees and assigned the task to carry out the survey of the affected roads of the Ghotki and Sukkur districts and submit comprehensive report.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki district as well as officials of national highways, provincial highways, district highways and officials of the CPEC project.