LAHORE - Dacoits on Wednesday stopped two moneychangers in front of the office of the Capital City Police Officer and snatched away Rs15 million at gunpoint. Police sources said that Zeeshan and Zubair riding in a car were coming back after withdrawing cash from a bank when unidentified motorcyclists tried to stop them near the office of Lahore CCPO. The bandits also fired warning shots when the victims tried to make hue and cry. A large number of police were ‘on-guard’ in the locality but they did not try to chase the gunmen. The dacoits snatched the cash bag containing Rs15 million from the car-riders and fled instantly. The police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped. Further investigation was underway.