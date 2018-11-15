Rumpus in Senate as Fawad attacks top Opp figures

Share:

Islamabad - Walkout and barbs dominated proceedings of Upper House of the Parliament as it resumed with Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair on Wednesday.

Opposition parties staged walkout during speech of Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain as he blamed their leaders to have looted Pakistan and sought probe into what he described as ‘economic terrorism’ carried out during the past 10 years.

The situation turned unpleasant as the minister named some of the former rulers – including Mehmood Khan Achakzai, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman – for making their fortune good by their alleged plundering the national exchequer.

On this, Senator Usman Khan Kakar from Balochistan stood up and asked the chair to stop the Fawad from making the environment in the House toxic.

Despite repeated request by the chairman, the minister continued with his speech rejecting allegations levelled by some of opposition members that PTI government instead of taking corrective measures had resorted to begging since it came into power.

He went on to say that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had not spared even the shrine of Sufi saint Baba Fareed Ganjshakur and grabbed the land mercilessly.

This added fuel to fire to the already-charged opposition benches and prompted them to walk out from the House to register their protest.

The minister sought from the Chair to set up a House committee to probe into the ‘economic terrorism’ carried out in Pakistan during past ten years. He said that Pakistan cannot move forward without accountability of corrupt elements.

Earlier, during the Question Hour, the Minister of State for Revenue Hamad Azhar informed the Upper House that the government was taking steps to boost exports sector and enhance foreign remittances to get rid of debt dependency.

He said that depreciation of Pakistani rupees against US dollar along with the increased policy rate and other administrative measures would help reduce imbalances in country’s external accounts.

He said that the government had taken administrative measures to reduce imports and increase exports volume of the country.

A written reply on behalf of the Minister for Industries and Production said that the government was working on comprehensive plan for revamping and uplifting the Utility Stores Corporation to ensure its efficiency and transparency. It said that there was no proposal under consideration to privatise the USC.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan laid before the House the Federal Public Service Commission (Validation of Rules) Ordinance, 2018 (Ordinance NO.XII of 2018).

Later, before announcing adjournment of the House, Senate chairman also read out his ruling he had reserved on April 10 during the 27th session relating to promulgation and delay in laying of ordinances before the Parliament.

He directed the Senate Secretariat to provide the detailed ruling to all members and also send it to the President of Pakistan, Prime Minister of Pakistan and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

The House was adjourned to meet again today (Thursday) at 10:30 AM.

