OKARA-In a campaign against narcotics dealers, the Okara Saddr police arrested Adnan Bashir Arain of 18/GD with 300g of Charas. The same staff arrested Abdul Wali Pathan of Quetta with 1.1kg of Charas.

The Depalpur Saddr police arrested a woman, Gohar Fishan, wife of Tariq Farooq Dogar of Shah Yakka, with 410g of Charas. The same staff arrested Abdul Malik Watto of Hakim Sudharkay with 435g of Charas. The B-Division police arrested Rashid Ahmed Bhatti of Mohallah Ahmedabad with 20 litres of liquor. The Depalpur City police arrested Ahmed Fraz of Dilwarkot with 15 litres of liquor.

Similarly, in a campaign against moonshiners, the district police arrested seven suspects with a huge quantity of liquor. M Shakil was arrested with 18 litres of liquor, Ashiq Ali with 10 litres, M Javed with 20 litres, Riaz Ahmed with 60 litres, Imran with 10 litres, Babu Maseeh with 50 litres of liquor and 24 bottles of foreign wine, and M Latif with 10 litres of liquor. Cases were registered accordingly.

SHOP GUTTED

Trading articles amounting to Rs10 million burnt to ashes when a fire erupted in a shop here the other night. According to police, a fire erupted in Moon Autos & Decoration store on GT Road. Before any succour could arrive, the precious articles in the shop burnt to ashes. Store owner Faryad told the media that the fire completely licked away precious articles in the store amounting to Rs10 million. He expressed two reasons behind eruption of the fire. One was the fire erupted on account of a shot circuit in electricity wires. The other was that some unknown persons climbed up the roof of the store and broke the ceiling, and then set the store on fire. However, the B-Division police started investigation.

TWO HELD FOR

DOING WHEELIE

Two youths were arrested for doing wheelie on a motorcycle. Traffic Police officer Asif Mian and his staff saw two youths - Awais and Fawad Ahmed of Anwar Shaheed Colony, Renala Khurd doing wheelie. The police arrested them. A case was registered against them at Renala Khurd City police station.

ONE HELD FOR

AERIAL FIRING

Three young men spread panic by constant aerial firing in a festival of Mehendi of their friend. However, the police arrested one shooter while two others escaped. In Mitha Bhatti village, the Mehendi festival of a man was held. His three friends - M Sharif, Atif Hussain, and Tariq Hussain started aerial firing which spread panic among the locals. The Chuchak police arrived in time and arrested Sharif. Two others - Atif and Traiq succeeded in fleeing away. The police registered a case against the accused.

rally against

‘corrupt SHO’

People of Basirpur took out a protest rally against the local station house officer (SHO) for, ‘what they alleged’, patronising drug-peddling in the area.

The rally was organised under the auspices of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Basirpur. The speakers, in their addresses, accused the SHO of patronising drug-pushing in the area. The protesters were holding placards and banners. They raised slogans against the SHO.