LAHORE - Shaheen Air employees have demanded that the chief justice of Pakistan order release of their salaries.

Spokesmen for Shaheen Air Nouman Mazhar and Uzair were addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Wednesday. Junior and senior officers were also present in good numbers on this occasion.

They said that due to non-payment of salaries lower staff of the airline was in trouble. They have had to pull their children from schools, those living on rent are worried about their rent and it was hard for them to run their kitchen.

Earlier, all of them staged a protest demonstration outside the Press Club in favour of their demands. Charged workers chanted slogans against the Shaheen Air management. They were carrying placards inscribed with slogans “We want justice”, “Chief Justice of Pakistan intervene and ensure our salaries”. Speaking on the occasion Uzair said Shaheen Air had started its operation with two planes and it expanded its fleet by 18 planes. “This is a reflection of success of the airline,” he said. “The Saudi government had declared it the best airline for smooth Haj operation. Then all of a sudden the airline’s matters with the Civil Aviation Authority deteriorated. Despite normal operation of the airline, salaries and other perks of employees were not paid. Hotel owners at national and international level earlier complained about non-payment of dues. Then they refused to entertain crew members in need of stay in hotels. The CAA started refusing airport services to airline’s planes and then business of the airline started running on credit. This led to closure of operations. FBR and CAA after default of the airline put the owners’ names at the ECL. Even then, two brothers who were owners of the airline, fled to Dubai. Javed Sehbai operated a few Haj flights during Haj operation as acting chairman of the airline and he promised employees that they would be paid their salaries. After completion of post-Haj operation, pilots and engineers refused to operate flights without salaries,” he said.

Employees gathered outside the Lahore Press Club, staged a protest demonstration and then held a press conference.