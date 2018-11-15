Share:

Lahore - Speakers at a seminar stressed a need for implementation of labour laws in letter and spirit and the protection of workers’ rights in the country.

A resolution adopted during the national seminar hold on “Decent Work at Work Place” under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation.

It was also attended and addressed among others by IA Rehmanand, Dr Rashid Amjad, former Director Employment ILO Geneva, Professor Shamsher Ali and Veteran Trade union representative Khurshid Ahmed.

The resolution demanded that the federal and provincial governments should adopt progressive employment policies. She urged the government to ensure the rights of over 2.5 million work force entering labour market every year, and their social protection.

It demanded reduction of poverty and key mechanism of achieving equitable sustainable development in accordance with the ILO Conventions.

“It should aim to develop and ensure decent work to the workforce in the country with equitable wage price hike and safe and healthy working conditions. Equal opportunity and treatment in employment as well as dialogues between workers and employers in conformity with the UN and ILO Conventions are also needed,” it further demanded.

At present a large number of fatal and non fatal accidents of mine workers have been taking place in Pakistan as outlined by ILO in its report, the expert said.

Pakistan is one of the 10 countries in the world where the high number of transport accidents take place every year according to a UN Report, they mentioned.

They called for the implementation by independent labour inspection machinery in accordance with ILO Convention No.81.

There are only 571 labour inspectors for millions of workforce in the industries and agriculture and trade sectors in Pakistan according to ILO report, she regretted.

They also urged the federal and provincial governments to amend outdated labour laws in conformity with ILO Conventions and bring the contract and temporary workers in government and autonomous bodies and private industries, banks, trade and media on regular basis.

They also demanded controlling price hike of essential commodities of daily use and raise the wages with price hike.