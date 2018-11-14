Share:

MULTAN-Dozens of Saraiki Sooba Movement (SSM) activists continued to attend a camp here at Nawan Shehr Chowk every day for over a week to press the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leadership to honour its promise regarding creation of Saraiki province.

The camp, set up by the Pakistan Saraiki Party (PSP), will continue till November 28, the completion of the first 100 days of the PTI government, said PSP chief organiser Ahmed Nawaz Somroo.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, he said the camp is attended by several delegates from Balochistan and Sindh too, who showed solidarity with the PSP demand for the creation of the province.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a delegation of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party came to the camp. Mr Somroo said the PTI won an overwhelming majority from the Saraiki areas after PTI chairman Imran Khan said repeatedly before the general elections that he would establish the province after coming into power.

After forming governments, the PTI showed no keenness on the issue, and instead, it was taking the cover of lack of number games in the assemblies for legislation.

"This is unacceptable to use," he said, adding that when the PTI lacked a majority to form its government in the centre and Punjab, it flew helicopters across Pakistan in search for MPAs and MNAs, but for the province, it was showing least effort.

"If no visible progress is seen on the province, we will hold a sit-in outside Banigala after the 100-day promise is over," he warned.

MEPCO CEO FOR STERN ACTION AGAINST PILFERERS

Chief Executive Officer, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Engr Muhammad Akram Chaudhry issued directives to the concerned officials to get arrested consumers involved in power theft and ensure disconnection of power supply to permanent defaulters.

Addressing a meeting of superintending engineers (SEs), he disclosed that a proposal to install underground ABC cable is under consideration for the areas with high ratio on power theft.

He directed the SEs to send their proposals to the headquarters for the areas where they thought that cable is needed.

He further directed them to send their subordinate officer into field and get checked industrial and commercial connections.

He warned that strict action would be taken against concerned official if the connection of any defaulter is found functional.

He directed the officers to ensure recovery of fine amount imposed on power pilferers.

He said that the Mepco issued Rs83 million fine bills to power pilferers in October and November and the only way to recover this amount from the pilferers is to disconnect their power supply besides their arrests.

He directed them to stay in touch with the district government and police and seek support from them in action against power thieves.