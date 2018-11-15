Share:

In spite of employing all possible tricks of appeasing and cajoling, the Senate Chairman miserably failed to prevent the information minister from stirring commotion in the House. He has obviously come to the Senate to get even with Mushahidullah, who consumed many minutes to demolish the image of Fawad Chaudhry with biting taunts and innuendos during the Monday proceedings.

With determined intent of settling scores, come what may, Chaudhry Sahib did not want to look as if getting personal, though. Too cunningly, he kept reverting to “big picture” that his government keeps portraying regarding the state of Pakistan’s economy.

Prime Minister, he insisted, feels compelled to visit friendly countries to seek help to avert the economic crisis, simply because “Asif Ali Zardaris and Nawaz Sharifs of this world have been looting and plundering the state resources for ten long years.”

Repeatedly calling them “economic terrorists,” he kept pleading to patriotic heart of the Senate Chairman to form a house committee. It should probe into the “nonstop plunder and loot that went on for a decade” and identify politicians responsible for it.

The opposition senators anticipated no chance to getting the opportunity of responding to him; the chairman did not look accommodating to them in the name of maintaining decorum in the house. Feeling helpless, they opted to walk out of the house and the government hardly felt upset about their absence. They rather preferred to continue dispensing the given agenda with contempt adopted by a task driven person.

Even in the absence of opposition senators, the information minister was not willing to forget and forgive. He had a long story for selling to eyeball seeking TV channels. Bluntly telling the Chairman that miseries of the wretched of our earth were far more important than niceties required to maintaining hypocritical decorum in the house, he went on naming and shaming top leaders of the opposition parties.

From heart of their hearts, many senators sitting on the government benches do not feel comfortable with Chaudhry’s ever-aggressive stance and conduct. They can’t control him, though.

Like it or not, the story Fawad Chaudhry keeps spinning breathlessly appeals to corruption-hating base of the PTI. Prime Minister Imran Khan also feels pleased with his takes no prisoners approach. He rather approves the verbal assaults by his information minister with a sadistic smirk on his face. The cricket-hardened instincts of Imran Khan always feel good when a bowler deputed by him seems delivering by demolishing the opposition.

A particular group comprising four persons (don’t ask their names for the time being) from media management background has been discreetly operating from the Prime Minister’s Office for some weeks. These perception managers prefer to project a calm and work-driven image about the PTI government by pleasing a set of their favorite journalists. They imagine that Fawad Chaudhry is behaving ‘suicidal’ and anxiously waiting for his exit from the ministry of thought control. I do feel sorry for them however because Chaudhry is certainly set to play a long innings due to patting support he gets from the Prime Minister.

Although I also feel strongly that the story Chaudhry has been spinning furiously since taking charge of his ministry is fast losing its charm.

The PTI has completed its first 90 days in the government. So far, it could not point out even one case of mega corruption and arrest persons, presumably responsible for it. Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, along with some of their friends and relatives, are facing tough time these days, essentially due to hyperactive conduct of the NAB and suo motto initiatives taken by the Supreme Court. The PTI can’t hijack credit from these institutions.

Sooner or later, the PTI government has to address the accumulated problems endured by the mass of our people. Mere jailing of Nawaz Sharif and AAZ along with their friends and relatives will not help there. Their absence from the political scene will rather force us to ask “what next?”

If one cares to seriously look around, there already are building some ominous questions that the government seems to have no answers to. The international community is now too open and obvious to pull Assiya out of Pakistan, after her acquittal from blasphemy charges, but the PTI government appears dilly-dallying.

Since Tuesday afternoon, social media is flooded with claims that “mutilated dead body” of a police officer, Tahir Dawar, had been found in Nangarhar, Afghanistan. A hand written note appears posted along with his brutally wounded body that forced people to imagine that he was kidnapped and later killed by people, boasting association with the so-called Khorrasan Chapter of the ISIS.

The government is just not willing to discuss the said story. During the initial hours of Wednesday sitting, Senator Sherry Rehman of the PPP got the floor after much pleading. Recalling the widely spread story, she reported that during a Foreign Affairs Committee meeting of the Senate Wednesday, officers representing the Foreign Office, had no confirmation. They rather looked clueless.

Speaking for the government, Fawad Chaudhry also said that the interior secretary was yet not able to confirm claims that the kidnapped police officer had been killed and his dead body was dumped in Afghanistan. Dealing with the said issue, he certainly sounded too casual. For how long, though, remains the question?

Succumbing to urge for

settling scores!