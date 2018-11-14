Share:

KAMALIA: Acting upon the orders of Toba District Police Officer Sadiq Ali Dogar, Kamalia Saddr police SHO Azhar Khan along with his team conducted raids and arrested several suspected criminals.

According to police sources, Mumtaz alias Mammi, s/o Riaz, was arrested for running a distillery near Jinnah Abad near Kamalia Wildlife Park. The police recovered 30 litres of lahan, 80 litres of liquor, and distilling equipment from the distillery.

In another police raid, wanted suspects including Nawaz, s/o Allah Ditta and his brother Iqbal alias Baali were arrested and booked under case no. 115/18, 379 PPC.

Likewise, Mehmood, s/o Noor Ahmed, was arrested by the police from Chak 735 G/B. The police recovered 250g of heroin from his possession.