BAJAUR:- Security forces have killed a terrorist commander after repulsing heavy attack from across the Afghanistan border in the border locality of Bajaur tribal district. Official sources told this correspondent here on Wednesday that a group of terrorists from Afghanistan side had attacked a security check post in Ghakahi area in Mamond tehsil late on Tuesday evening. Following, the attack, the officials said that personnel of security forces who were deployed in the area retaliated effectively and repulsed the attack.–Anwarullah Khan

It said that no loss of life or property of security forces was reported in the attack. The sources told that a senior terrorist commander Altaf Alias Rockety was killed by retaliatory fire by security forces.