KARACHI-The biggest animated movie of the year, The Donkey King has been ruling the box office since its release and now has become the highest grossing animated movie of the year raking in Rs180 million in total by the end of its fifth week.

A film by Aziz Jindani, the architect of the success of Pakistan’s first and most popular animated superhero series for a leading antibacterial soap brand, The Donkey King has proven to be a worth watch for all ages.

The wave started with the movie’s release as it surpassed Rs40 million in week one and became unstoppable as it approximately collected Rs13 million in the movie’s fifth week, that makes a banging total of Rs180 million. The Donkey King is the only animated movie that surpassed the benchmark of Rs150 million and is now on its way to make more money than all previous Pakistani animated films combined.