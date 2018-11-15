Share:

KARACHI - Police claimed to have gunned down two bandits in an exchange of fire in Korangi Industrial Area police remits here on Wednesday.

Police officials said that the incident took place when at least two suspected criminals attempted to enter a leather factory at PMT Colony within the limits of Korangi Industrial Area police station. Factory security guard namely Jan Muhammad offered resistance which resultantly, gunmen shot him.

SHO Sabir Khattak, six policemen busy on routine motorcycle patrolling heard the gunshots while reached at the crime scene. Police personnel asked bandits to surrender when culprits open fire to avoid arrest. As a result encounter took place and both the bandits sustained bullets wounds.

Police said that the bandits were died on the way to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. They were later, identified as Raju Khan and Iqbal. Police officials said that the killed suspect Iqbal hailed from Faisalabad and Raju from Sukkar.

The officer suspected that the killed robbers were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies in the area while their criminal record was being gathered from the Crime Record Office.

On the other hand, witnesses said that one of the robbers had been died at the spot when the security guard retaliated while his companion was killed when the police personnel reached the site while hearing the gunshots.

The police also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and a motorcycle from their possession.

STUDENT DIED

A ten-year-old student of Grade III, died under mysterious circumstances inside his school in Shah Faisal Colony. The boy identified as Zunain Khurram, a student of Grade III at Happy Time School System located at Shah Faisal Colony died under mysterious circumstances when he was standing on a raw to buy lunch from the canteen during break time.

According to SHO Tanvir Hussain, deceased suddenly, fell down apparently because of the epilepsy attack. Following the incident, school administration immediately took him to the nearby private school where doctors pronounced him death.

The family of the deceased also reached the hospital while getting news and took his body away with them without medico-legal formalities.

The officer said that the police was inquiring about an incident while a case would be registered if any criminal act found during investigations. Earlier in the last month, a Grade VII student died after apparently he jumped down from the second floor of a school building located in Gulberg area.

FACTORY WORKERS

WOUNDED IN EXPLOSION

As many as seven laborers suffered burn injuries in a powerful explosion at a company in Landhi locality.

The incident took place inside auto-parts manufacturing company located near Landhi’s Manzil Pump, National Highway within the limits of Shah Latif police station. As being informed police, firefighters and volunteers from different welfare organisations rushed on the spot.

The volunteers shifted the victims to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment as the victims sustained serious burn injuries.

The injured persons were identified as Enayat Ramzan, 30, Saleem Ahmed, 30, Amir Shakeel, 30, Khalid Babu, 35, Shadman, 46, Imran Sufiyan, 30, and Fahim Naeem, 29.

Among them six suffered more than 80 percent burns while Fahim suffered 10 percent burns, police said and added that the condition of six others were said to be critical.

Police officials while quoting the initial investigations said that the fire erupted when at least two burners exploded, adding that the burners installed at the metal department exploded with a loud bang, erupting fire in entire department.

The firefighters reached the site on two fire tenders were able to douse the flames after the hectic efforts of at least two hours. Police officials said that the cause of the explosion was being investigated while the police have yet to be registered the case against the accused persons responsible.