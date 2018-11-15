Share:

islamabad - Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has planned to organize a two-day medical symposium on December 7-8.

Executive Director, PIMS Dr Amjad Mehmood informed that the theme of the ‘PIMS Symposium 2018’ is ‘Transforming Health care’. The Symposium will be organized in the PIMS campus and is expected to be participated by 1,000 delegates from all over the country and also abroad.

The highlights of the symposium are plenary sessions comprising of state-of-the-art lectures, scientific papers, poster presentations, pre and post symposium workshops, scientific exhibition and participation of distinguished national and international experts as speakers.

The Scientific Committee has been receiving a large number of abstract submissions for oral and poster presentations.

The registered participants of the symposium will receive eight CME Credit Hours for full attendance and four CME Hours for participation in the workshops only.

A large number of doctors have already registered themselves for the symposium.

Registration forms are available on the PIMS website. The registration rates vary according to the seniority of the doctors. Participation in medical conferences is an essential part of the post-graduate training programmes. PIMS offers post-graduate training in many major and minor specialties and trainees from these programmes have registered themselves for the symposium in large numbers and will also present their research work on this occasion.

A high level Organizing Committee has been notified under the Chairmanship of the PIMS Executive Director comprising of distinguished faculty members of PIMS. Sub-committees on Scientific, Finance, Logistics, Catering, Accommodation, Entertainment, Workshops, Publishing, Media, Audio-visual have also been formed. The organizers are working to ensure that the symposium is held in a befitting manner.

Dr Amjad Mahmood, ED, PIMS said that the ‘PIMS Symposium 2018’ will serve as an excellent opportunity to highlight the recent improvements made in PIMS to transform the standard of health care services provided to the patients in this iconic Institute. PIMS continues to provide service to a large number of patients from all over the country and despite limited resources have many achievements to its credit.

The Executive Director added that the new government places great emphasis on improving the healthcare system in the country since it is a major priority area of the government.