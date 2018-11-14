Share:

OKARA: A girl was allegedly raped by a vagabond at home while the other was abducted and raped in Lahore the other day. According to police, "N" of 54/2L village was alone at home when suspect Majid, s/o Abbas, entered the house. He raped the girl and escaped. In another incident, one "F", d/o Bashir Ahmad, a resident of 38/D village, was abducted by suspects-Latif, Shahzad, and their two accomplices-who took her to Lahore, where Latif raped the girl. The police registered cases against the accused.