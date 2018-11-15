Share:

MARDAN : Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Ghazanfar Bilour on Wednesday said that the candidate of the United Business Group (UBG) will again win the federation elections which will be held the next month. He expressed these views while addressing the Mardan Chamber of Small Trader and Small Industries execute members meeting. President small chamber Mardan Nawaz Manduri, president Markaz-e-Tanzeem-e-Tajiran (MTT) Haji Ihsanullah Bacha and other also addressed the meeting. Faiz Mohammad president of SCCI Peshawar, former president of SCCI Riaz Afzal, Riaz Arshid, Shuja Mohammad, Khan Gul, Abidullah and other trader’s representatives were also present in the meeting. Haji Ihsanullah announced that Mardan small chamber and women chamber will support the UBG candidate in the upcoming election of FPCCI. Speaking at this occasion Ghazanfar Bilour said that for the upcoming election UBG has nominated Dawa Khan Achakzai for the president ship of FPCCI.

He added that the president of FPCCI was elected from province one by one. He added that in the upcoming election president will be elected from Balochistan province. He added that UBG nominated Dawa Khan Achakzai from Balocisthan. He added that 95 percent voters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are supporting the UBG.

He added that from the last four years UBG is continuously wining the president ship of FPCCI. He claimed that in the upcoming election the UBG will win the president ship with a huge majority. He thanked the small chamber and women chamber for supporting the UBG candidate in the federation election.

He also congratulated the newly elected president of small chamber Nawaz Manduri, vice president Rizwanullah and other office bearers. He added that UBG will support small chamber and women chamber Mardan on all forums.