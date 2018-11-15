Share:

KARACHI : The US Government will play its role to boost and explore business and investment opportunities with Pakistan and help benefit the people. Mark Russell, Senior Officer, Commercial Service, Department of Commerce International Trade Administration, U.S. Consulate in Karachi made these remarks in his meeting with the delegation of America Pakistan Business Development Forum (AMPAK BDF) here on Wednesday. He appreciated efforts of the forum in bringing the people of two countries closer. AMPAK BDF Delegation was headed by Nawaid Isa, Founder and President of the forum and Managing Partner ICCMC who travelled alongwith few US businessmen and investors from Houston to launch Pakistan Chapter of this forum in Karachi. Other members of delegation included Syed Nasser Wajahat, Secretary General, Pakistan Chapter, Akhtar Shaheen Rind, Syed Turab Shah, Secretary Corporate Affairs, Ali Pesnani, Secretary Investment and Banking and Noorul Hasan.

Mark Russell lauding the launch of AMPAK BDF in Pakistan said the U.S. government was interested to work with AMPAK BDF in future and will explore more avenues to compliment its efforts for promotion of friendly business relations between the two nations.