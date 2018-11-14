Share:

KHANEWAL-A woman and her minor daughter were strangulated to death and hanged from a tree allegedly by her estranged husband here on Wednesday.

According to police, e 30-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter were strangled to death before their bodies were hung from the tree.

Sub-Inspector Falak Sheer told reporters that marks of fingers around necks of both the victims indicate that it was a murder and that the killer or killers hanged their bodies from the tree to portray the crime as a murder-and-suicide case.

The bodies have been moved to THQ hospital for autopsy, he said, adding that a case would be registered once post-mortem report comes. Subsequently, police arrested the deceased women’s husband who has confessed to killing both his wife and daughter.

According to police, the woman was in a dispute with her estranged husband and his family. She along with her daughter was living in her parents’ house.

The official said that a while back, parents of the woman had reported to police that she had committed suicide by jumping into a canal.

The police, however, later recovered the woman from the house of her friend in Vehari with the help of her telephone data.