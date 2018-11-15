Share:

LAHORE - A woman and her two daughters were killed and another wounded critically during a gun attack at a graveyard in the Shadbagh police precincts on Wednesday morning.

Police sources said three of the four victims expired on the spot while another girl was shifted to a hospital with multiple bullet injuries. However, her condition was said to be stable. The bodies were moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased were identified by police as Naila Bibi, 40, and her daughters including 12-year-old Robina and 10-year-old Saadia. Another teenage girl Anam also received serious bullet injuries during the gun attack.

A police investigator said the attackers pumped bullets into the bodies of the victims by using a pump-action gun. Three victims were lying in a pool of blood next to each other as police reached to the spot, he said.

Initial police investigations suggested that some relatives of the victims carried out the brutal gun attack over a property dispute. Forensic experts also visited the crime scene to collected evidences as police launched investigations into the triple-murder.

Fourteen-year-old Anam told police investigators at the hospital bed that they had gone to Chan Shah Graveyard along with their relatives to offer prayers on the grave of her father Malik Dhilon when Sajawal and his accomplice Haider opened fire on them. The attackers fled instantly.

A police official said that the victims had developed a property dispute with their relatives following the death of Malik Dhilon, who had six wives and 17 children. Dhilon was murdered by his two wives in Sheikhupura last month. Later, his two wives were sent to the jail in connection with his murder.

Dhilon had transferred all his properties in the name of his wife Naila and her daughters. The other children of the deceased man were demanding share from his properties. A day earlier, Sajawal and Haider visited the house of Naila Bibi in Shadbagh. On Wednesday morning, they took the widow and her daughters to the graveyard where they opened straight fire on them and fled. A senior police official said that they were conducting raids to arrest the killers but not arrest was made till late Wednesday.

CM Usman Buzdar ordered authorities to investigate the tripple murder and sought a report from the CCPO.