ISLAMABAD - XI-Star Club stormed into league-round after beating Margalla Club by 8 wickets in the inaugural fixture of the prestigious NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship 2018, which started here at Diamond Club Ground on Wednesday. The National Bank of Pakistan-Islamabad Cricket Association Super Cricket Championship was inaugurated by Regional Head NBP Islamabad Fawad Mohsin. President Islamabad Region Shakil Shaikh, President ICA Nasir Iqbal chairman tournament committee Abrar Rizvi and member Shabbir Ahmed besides a number of NBP officials and cricket enthusiasts were also present on the occasion. NBP Regional Chief Fawad Mohsin inaugurated the championship by hitting the ball and had photographed with both the teams he handshakes with each member. He promised NBP will lend all-out support for promotion of cricket and sports in the area. Four matches were played on the opening day at different venues of the capital. In the first match of Central Zone, XI-Star Club outclassed Margalla Club by 8 wickets. In the second match at Shalimar Ground in North Zone, Islamabad Hawks overpowered Shaheen Club by 7 wickets. In the third match at Margalla Ground in West Zone, Youngster Club outlasted Panther and Tigers Club by 7 wickets. In the fourth match at Marghzar Ground in East Zone, Muslim Club defeated Hassan Memorial by 4 wickets.–Staff Reporter