KARACHI - Karachi’s West and South zones police have arrested 10 absconders among 131 suspects

and recovered 2500 liters diesel and liquor from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours. The West zone police have arrested 10 absconders among 81 suspects and recovered 10 pistols, 27 live rounds, 2.855 kilogram charas, two bottles of liquor, two mobile phones, Rs 4150 cash, different types Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco) and two motorcycle non-availability of registration document, said a spokes person to the DIG West on Thursday.Meanwhile, the South zone police have arrested 50 suspects and recovered 30 gram heroin, 1530 gram charas, 24 bottles of liquor, Rs 330 cash, 2500 liters diesel and 10 tyres,