Separate incidents of lightening killed at least 24 people and injured over two dozens of others in different areas of Pakistan's southern Sindh province during the last 24 hours, local media reported Friday morning.

According to the reports, at least 21 people were killed in different areas of Tharparkar district of Sindh and several others injured amid heavy rainfall and thunderstorm. Four women and three children are among the deceased who lost lives in Tharparkar.

Two people were killed in two separate freak accidents as lighting struck in different villages of Jacobabad district of Sindh. A young man lost his life in Ghotki district when lightening stuck him at his home courtyard.

All the injured have been shifted to different hospitals where the majority of them were found with severe burn injuries.

Dozens of animals have also lost their lives in lightning incidents in the region as heavy to moderate rainfall still continues across the region.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said in a statement on Thursday evening that a westerly wave is affecting lower parts of the country which can continue till Saturday.