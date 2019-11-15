Share:

KARACHI - A total of 354 graduates were conferred degrees at 31st Convocation of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) at Bahria Auditoriummn here on Thursday. Lt-Gen (Retd) Naweed Zaman, rector of the NUST, was the chief guest on the occasion. Karachi Commander Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas also attended the convocation.Lt. General Zaman and Commandant Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) Commodore Habib Ur Rehman conferred degrees and medals on the graduating students. The graduating students received

03 PhD degrees, 45 Masters Degrees and 306 Bachelor’s degrees, during the convocation. 37 medals

in various disciplines were also awarded to the outstanding students and position holders.While addressing the audience, Rector NUST highlighted that NUST is making all-out efforts to provide best engineering education to its students in multiple disciplines to meet country’s requirements.

He further apprised that due to excellence in education the university has risen to 87th position, as per QS Asian University rankings 2020 and has also retained its No.1 position among the Pakistani