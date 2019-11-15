Share:

LAHORE - The 36th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament will tee off today (Friday) here at the exhilarating Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

This was stated by Lahore Gymkhana Convener Golf Shaukat Javed during a press conference, which was also attended and addressed by Millat Tractors CEO Syed M Irfan Aqeel, Millat Equipment CEO Ahsan Imran, Captain Golf Omer Zia, Lady Captain Golf Maimoona Azam and Director Media Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed.

Shaukat said that this championship is an annual event of national standing, and as for the tournament, it is an ornament of the golf arenas of Pakistan. The title at stake is the Governors Cup, and superb performance resulting in victory serves to augment the standing and prestige of the conquering hero.

Millat Tractors CEO Syed Aqil said that a feature of this event is that now it enters its 36th year. He admitted that the continuous long association owes a debt of gratitude to Chairman of Millat Group Sikander Mustafa Khan. He hoped that quality golf will be on display in the championship.

Ahsan Imran highlighted the history of the Governors Cup while Omer Zia said that the competing golf players from outstation consider it a delight and bliss to play at the Gymkhana Golf Course. Ladies Golf Captain Maimoona Azam was pleased with the ladies participation saying ladies golf is now progressing at a reasonably fast pace.

Khawaja Pervaiz said the events at stake are net and gross for amateurs, seniors, veterans, ladies and juniors. And the competing numbers are 150 amateurs, 91 seniors, 60 veterans, 24 ladies and 8 juniors. Irfan Aqeel announced that a participant doing a hole-in-one will get a tractor, model MF 240, which is considered the most popular and economical tractor.