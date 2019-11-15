Share:

LAHORE - Four more matches decided in the Premier Super League (PSL-3) as Jazz, ICI, Descon and Netsol carved out contrastive victories. In the first match at Govt College Cricket Ground, Jazz outperformed CGA by 6 wickets. CGA scored 160 runs with Mohsin Qureshi making 38 while Asim Muhammad bagged 3 wickets. Jazz chased the target losing 4 wickets with Ijaz Baloch hammering 85 to win player of the match award. In the second match at GCU Ground, Descon defeated Allied Bank by 35 runs. Descon posted 147 with Rana Tahir hitting 34 while Zain Naqvi took two wickets. In reply, Allied Bank were all out for 112 with Rizwan Aslam making 27. Descon captain Faheem Butt grabbed three wickets. Faheem Butt and Mubashir Iqbal were joint men of the match. In the first match at Race Course Cricket Ground, ICI routed Akzonobel by 5 runs. In the second match at Race Course Ground, Netsol toppled Novamed by 7 wickets.