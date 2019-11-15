Share:

PESHAWAR - A senior officer of Counter Terrorism Department of Police was shot dead while four others including his driver injured when some unknown persons opened fire at him in Chamkani area Thursday.

Police said DSP CTD Ghani-ur-Rahman was travelling in his vehicle near Shahpur checkpost in Peshawar Chamkani area, when the unknown armed men opened fire at him, leaving him dead on the spot.

The DSP’s security guard Rashid and driver Nasir were also injured in the firing. Rescue sources said that two passers-by were also injured in the firing incident, who were taken to Lady Reading Hospital for treatment.

A contingent of police reached the site soon after the incident and launched a search operation.

Local sources said the DSP had personal enmity with his close family relatives over a property dispute.

However, the police have so far not confirmed whether the murder was the outcome of personal enmity or it was a terror incident.

SSP Operations Peshawar Zahoor Babar Afridi told media that DSP Rural CTD Ghani Khan was on his way to his duty in his car when the gunmen opened indiscriminate fire at his vehicle in village Mian Gujar Peshawar district. As a result, the DSP was martyred.

No one immediately claimed responsibility and the motive behind the attack was unclear. However, the slain officer had led several raids on militant hideouts in recent years.

The funeral prayer of DSP Ghani Khan was offered at Police Lines later on Thursday. KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan attended the Nimaz-e-Janza of the martyred DSP and laid floral wreath at his coffin. The Chief Minister offered fateha and prayed for high place in heaven for the departed soul. The IG Police presented salute to the coffin of the martyred DSP and laid floral wreath on it. The KP chief secretary was also present in the funeral.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan taking notice of the incident directed IGP to complete investigation at the earliest and submit report to him. He directed for provision of best medical facilities to the injured police personnel.

