Bahawalpur - A Miladun Nabi (SAWW) congregation was organised at Cheema hall of the Govt Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif was the chief guest. She said that Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) was the greatest humen being for the hole universe. She further said, “We should fallow his teaching to make our lives perfect.”

The students of the university presented naats in Mefil-e-Milad.

Dr Ashfaq Mehmood Qureshi (Registrar), Nighat Ajmal Resident auditor (GSCWU), Habib-ullah-Bhutta and the renowned personalities of the Bahwalpur city attended the event. All the heads of the department، faculty 8member and students were present in a large number. At the end of this occasion Mehfil-e-Milad concluded with the pray for the Muslim Umah and Pakistan.