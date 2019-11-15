Share:

KARACHI - The metropolis remained cloudy on Thursday with misty morning in the early hours. The meteorological department has forecast cloudy weather with chances of light rain in Karachi

in the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 20 to 22 degrees centigrade with 50 to 60 per cent humidity. Rain/wind-thunderstorm with a few moderate to rather heavy falls are likely to occur at scattered places in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed

Benazirabad divisions. Light rain/ drizzle with occasional thunderstorm may also occur at isolated places