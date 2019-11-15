Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Thursday ordered the officers to step up crackdown against profiteers and hoarders across the province.

He warned the officials that any kind of negligence in the ongoing campaign against price-hike would not be tolerated. He also directed the officials to immediately redress the complaints of consumers about profiteering and hoarding.

Khokhar issued these directions while presiding over a meeting held to review steps being taken to tackle artificial price-hike in the province. Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Secretary called for a strict check on demand and supply of commodities besides regular monitoring of prices. He said that a full-fledged crackdown on profiteers and those creating artificial shortage of essential commodities should also be launched throughout the province.

The chief secretary said that instructions have been issued to the administrative secretaries to conduct visits of districts to review price control measures. Special squads have also been constituted to improve mechanism of price monitoring.

He said it is responsibility of the government to provide relief to people and no compromise would be made on this important matter. The Chief Secretary also issued orders for launching a crackdown on adulterators in the province. Instead of small shopkeepers, a strict check must be kept on wholesalers, who are involved in black marketing, he added. While taking notice of reports about sale of wheat-flour at higher rates in Rawalpindi, the Chief Secretary said that availability of kitchen items especially flour, sugar, and ghee would be ensured at the fixed rates in any case.

The meeting also reviewed progress on starting farmer markets at Tehsil level and home delivery system in five big cities to ensure availability of eatables at fixed prices in the province.

Agriculture Department’s Secretary informed participants of the meeting that farmers markets have been made functional in 30 fruits and vegetable markets in different districts where farmers can directly sell vegetables, fruits, and similar commodities without involvement of a middleman. The process of identifying spots for setting up two farmers market at Tehsil level in every district is underway, he said.

The Secretary Industries, on this occasion, said action against hoarders and profiteers is underway across the province. He said that 494 consumer complaints out of total 804 received through Qeemat Punjab App on Nov 13 were resolved.