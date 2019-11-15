Share:

ISLAMABAD - With its $2.277 billion imports to Pakistan, China remained the top importer of the country during the first quarter of financial year (2019-20), followed by UAE and Singapore. During the month of September this year, the total imports from China witnessed declined of 12.96 percent during the period under review as compared to the imports of $2.617 billion of last financial year, according to the latest data issued by SBP.

This was followed by UAE, where from Pakistan imported goods worth $1.855 billion against the imports of $2.594 billion last year, showing decrease of 28.50 percent. Singapore was at third top country from where Pakistan imported products worth $571.217 million against the imports of $1.121 billion last year, showing the negative growth of 49.07 percent, SBP data revealed. During first quarter financial year, among other countries, Pakistani imports from Qatar stood at $561.502 million against $465.269 million during last year, showing increased of 20.68 while the imports from Saudi Arabia were recorded at $393.214 million against $767.462 million last year, showing decrease of 48.76 percent, the data revealed.

The imports from United State of America (USA) were recorded at $336.882 million against $428.444 million whereas the imports from Japan were recorded at $322.207 million against $431.386 million last year. During the period under review, the imports from Kuwait were recorded at $284.515 million against $268.888 million whereas the imports from UK stood at $184.205 million against $227.881 million. Pakistan’s imports from Indonesia were recorded at $256.684 million against $291.258 million where as the imports from Germany stood at $236.136 million against $244.343 million, the data revealed.