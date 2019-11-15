Share:

ISLAMABAD - The sixth International Conference on Aerospace Science & Engineering (ICASE) in collaboration with Belt and Road Aerospace Innovation Alliance organised by Institute of Space Technology concluded on Thursday.

International Conference on Aerospace Science & Engineering 2019 was an international forum in which scientists, engineers, researchers, professionals and students interacted and discussed the latest themes and trends related with space science, technology and its applications. It provided a platform to share experiences, foster collaborations across industry and academia, and to evaluate emerging aerospace technologies and developments across the globe.

International Conference on Aerospace Science & Engineering 2019 encompassed a diverse blend of thematic areas including Aeronautics and Astronautics, Satellite Technology & Applications, Mechanical Engineering for Aerospace Applications, Aerospace Materials Design and Engineering, Guidance, Navigation & Controls and GNSS, Astronomy, Astrophysics and Astrobiology, Remote Sensing, GIS & Space Applications, Mathematical & Statistical Modelling for Space Applications, Space Policy, Law & Management and Space Technology Education & Popularisation.

NASA Astronaut Scott Altman and Mr. Mansoor Ahmed Ex-Associate Director of Astrophysics Projects Division at Goddard Space Flight Centre NASA delivered their keynote talks. The lectures were part of series of keynote talks in the Sixth International Conference on Aerospace Science and Engineering. NASA Astronaut Scott Altman shared his experiences of the challenges faced during the missions along with the mission objective, design and applications of Hubble Space Telescope (HST). He was a part of the astronaut team on 2 out of the 5 servicing missions of HST which involved dangerous space walks and delicate repairs. Mr. Altman is a veteran of four space flights who logged over 51 days in space and is currently serving as Senior Vice President for Civil Programs for the ASRC Federal Engineering, Aerospace and Mission Systems.

Dr. Najam Abbas, Secretary International Conference on Aerospace Science & Engineering moderated the concluding session with the distinguished national and international keynote speakers. Earlier, he presented the overview of the conference while giving the details of different sessions. A total of 85 research papers were presented in the conference along with12 poster presentations. There were 23 technical sessions during the conference covering the different themes and tracks related with aerospace science and engineering. In addition to that, there were 7 plenary sessions, 9 panel discussions, and 12workshops sessions in connection with conference themes. A spectrum of over 40 national and international invited speakers from seventeen countries namely USA, Canada, Spain, France, Austria, Finland, Serbia, Turkey, China, Jordan, Oman, Sudan, UAE, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Malaysia and Pakistan shared their research accomplishments with the academicians, researchers, and students.

The conference concluded with the closing remarks of distinguished international and national invited speakers. International invited speakers included Mansoor Ahmed NASA USA, Dr. Alim Rüstem Aslan Turkey, Ms. Maruska Strah Austria, Dr. Jaan Praks Finland, Dr. Hongyi Xu China, Dr. Vladimir Jazzarevic Serbia, Dr. Cun-Liang Liu China, Dr. Liu Nairui China, Dr. Abid Ali Khan Oman, Dr. Aqib Moin UAE, Adel Haydar Lazem Iraq, Dr. Faiz Ahmad Malaysia, Dr. Huiqing Fan China, Dr. Cheng-Xin Li China, Dr. Christine Marie Eugenie Amory Italy, Dr. Chen Jie China, Dr. Xiaoliang Wang China, Dr. Sarah Ann Bird China, Dr. Ali Nouh Ma’bdeh Jordan, Dr. Dahanayakage Don Gihan Lakmal Srilanka, M.E. Elmardi Sudan, Dr. Gusavo Alonso Rodrigo Spain, Dr. Han Zhen China, Dr. Zhao Dawei China and Saurav Paudel Nepal.

Vice Chancellor Institute of Space Technology Prof. Dr. Syed Wilayat Husain thanked the keynote speakers and presented souvenirs to them. The speakers praised the efforts of Institute of Space Technology for providing such a valuable platform where the researchers from all across the world got a chance to interact, network and share their research findings to the mutual benefit of academia and industry.