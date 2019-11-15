Share:

Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal doctor Dr Adnan on Friday has said that delay in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo’s London departure for medical treatment can further deteriorate his health.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the doctor said that Nawaz Sharif’s health is still critical.

The reaction came after PML-N leaders and Sharif family members rejected government’s decision to allow former PM to go abroad for treatment for four weeks on one-time condition after submitting Rs7 billion as indemnity bond.

PML-N president, while addressing a press conference, said that the game of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and his political team against ex-PM Nawaz Sharif is condemnable.

He said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants to take ransom from Sharif family in the name of indemnity bond.

Shehbaz further urged that it was high time we stopped doing politics on Nawaz’s health. “I did not think there would be such bitter politics done on someone’s health.”