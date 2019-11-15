Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) have requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to allow it to transfer the burden of Rs17.2 billion to power consumers on account of power purchase price (PPP) for the first quarter of 2019.

The request for collecting extra Rs17.2 billion from the consumers by Discos came on the account of capacity purchase price, transmission and distribution losses, operation and maintenance cost.

The distribution companies have filed their request for adjustments on account of variation in the power purchase price for the first quarter (July-September 2019) in line with the notified mechanism.

According to the petition by Discos, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has asked for Rs1.445 billion, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) for Rs5.05 billion, Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) for Rs1.536 billion, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) for Rs2.215 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) for Rs3.67 billion, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for Rs2.506 billion, Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) for Rs1.53 billion, while Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) has asked for adjustment of Rs1.19 billion.

It is worth mentioning here that for the first quarter of 2019, the NEPRA had allowed an increase of Rs71.2 billion to Ex-WAPDA Discos on account of monthly fuel cost adjustments. For July, NEPRA had allowed an increase of Rs1.78 per unit in power tariff, for August Rs1.66 per unit and for September Rs1.8266 per unit to Ex-WAPDA Discos on account of fuel cost adjustment.

The total burden transferred to power consumers on account of monthly fuel price adjustment was Rs 24.6 billion, Rs22.6 billion and Rs 24 billion for the months of July, August and September, respectively.

Besides monthly fuel price adjustments, in September NEPRA had allowed ex-Wapda Discos an increase of Rs0.53 per unit in the power tariff for the third and fourth quarters of the 2018-19.The Nepra’s decision had empowered Discos to recover Rs53.52 billion from the consumers in the twelve-month period.

After accepting the application for quarterly adjustment for the first quarter of 2019, NEPRA has fixed the date of 20 November 2019 for holding hearing.

It is also worth mentioning that NEPRA had determined power tariff for ex-Wapda distribution companies for fiscal year 2017/18 that was notified by the federal government effective from January 1, 2019.