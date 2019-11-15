Share:

LAHORE - King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal has inaugurated Pilot Project of e-log system at the concluding session of communication skills workshop, a press release said on Thursday.

Prof Muhammad Haroon Hamid, Chairman, Department of Pediatrics/ Course Coordinator Communication Skills Workshop welcomed the VC and highlighted the objectives and learning outcomes such an event. Faculty and students of King Edward Medical University Lahore & Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore attended the three day workshop.

The King Edward Medical University has become the first public sector university having e-log system. The King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor appriciated his team for making this project a succes.

The efforts of Director Information Technology Mr Tariq and focal person of e-log Mr Sajawal were specially acknowledged. Prof Asghar Naqi, (Prof of Surgery, Director Quality Enhancement Cell), Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali (Prof of Surgery/Project Director Surgical Tower), Dr Khalid Cheema (Controller Examination KEMU), faculty members & MD/MS/MDS/MPhil/PhD students were also present.