Share:

ISLAMABAD - PPP senior leader Senator A Rehman Malik Thursday in the Senate said the economy of the country was being ruined through a well-planned international conspiracy. Speaking in the house during a debate regarding “crumbling economic situation in the country”, the lawmaker also rejected the recent US State Department Country Report on terrorism regarding Pakistan and added it was also continuation of “Indian illicit propaganda” against Pakistan in a bid to keep Pakistan in FATF’s grey list. Senator Malik said that the economic situation, unabated increase in prices of commodities, and rising gas and electricity prices have made the life of common Pakistanis miserable and the government has so far failed to formulate any doable strategy to control the worst economic situation and combat the international conspiracy against Pakistan. “We need unity to take the country out of current quagmire of multiple challenges.”

He said that US State Department Country Report on terrorism was highly biased and illogical. He said that in the US Report, the real situation on the ground and the supreme sacrifices of Pakistani troops and civilians rendered in the war against terrorism were absolutely ignored. He said that the report was basically another bombshell to be used in FATF against Pakistan. The former interior minister said that India had already started the 5th generation warfare against Pakistan and added ‘’I strongly believe that FATF drama has been engineered only to cripple our growing economy and to block our overseas investments.’’ Senator A. Rehman Malik said that there would be major risks of further economic fall if Pakistan remained in the grey list even after February 2020 too adding so it was time for the government to strategize future planning and accelerate efforts at diplomatic fronts to save the country further economic fall. Speaking on the floor of the house, the PPP lawmaker said that he had been persistently advocating to the government and to the world that US would not let Pakistan come out of the grey list and will continue to pressurize FATF to keep Pakistan in it.

He further said that he had a question for US, Muslim Ummah and other international community as to why had they turned blind eye towards the Indian forces’ brutalities in Kashmir. He said that some member states had hijacked and politicized the FATF on the behest of India using it against Pakistan. Senator Malik argued that he had sent a letter to the President of FATF Marshall Billingslea wherein he had pleaded actions against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his involvement in money laundering. But I was shocked by the FATF reply wherein it was stated that it doesn’t fall under their ambit, he added. He asked if Pakistan can, why India cannot fall under FATF’s ambit to take actions. He advised the government to be offensive rather to be defensive and go in FATF with full evidences as US owed an explanation to the world as to how and from where these jihadi organisations were supported and financed with full money trail.