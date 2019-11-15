Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said Pakistan’s economy has stabilized and the confidence of investors is growing.

While addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, the premier stressed that we now have to take the country forward. I have visited China thrice and its progress is unprecedented, Imran Khan said.

“China’s growth is a result of long-term planning whereas Pakistan suffered due to short-term planning. China pulled 70 crore people out of poverty line which is a miracle.

“Pakistan has been trapped in flawed projects of power generation and is producing the most expensive electricity in South Asia. Pakistan has become the 8th most affected country from global warming.”

PM Imran Khan said the first year of his government was very tough, and thanked his economic team on overcoming the challenges.