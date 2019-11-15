Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training brought no relief for the daily-wage staff employed in public sector model educational institutions demanding release of six-month unpaid salaries and regularisation, The Nation learnt on Thursday.

Around 1,300 daily wages teaching and non-teaching staff of the model education set-up under Federal Directorate of Education is in long battle with the ministry and demanding settling the issue.

All daily-wage employees of the model set-up have announced starting protest against government during this month before the mid-term examinations start, as ministry has failed fulfilling its promises made.

Teaching and non-teaching staff while demanding resolving of their pending issues said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government did not fulfil its promises made with them when they were protesting on roads in previous government tenure.

Representative Young Teachers Association Fahd Meraj talking to The Nation said that both main issues including unpaid salaries and regularisation of 1,300 employees are still unresolved.

He said that daily-wage staff merely taking Rs14,000 salary is deprived of the amount for last six months. He said that ministry promised releasing the unpaid dues in two weeks but six months have passed.

Fahd Meraj said that education ministry claims that finance division has raised objection over release of the salary and the process will be initiated again.

He also said that the matter of settling regularisation of daily wages staff is also pending. He said ministry had to refer the cases of employees seeking regularisation in grade 16 and 17 to Federal Public Service Commission, but still work is not complete.

Fahd Meraj said that the staff was issued appointment letters and medical were done but their joining letters were not being issued. He also said that public sector educational institutions are already facing shortage of teaching staff; an interim court order has barred hiring under new advertisement.

He said that daily wages staff will start protest from November 22nd if the ministry fails in meeting their demands.

He added that teachers will boycott the mid-term examination starting during this week.

Acting Director General Federal Directorate of Education Syed Umair responding to The Nation said that teaching staff salaries are pending from August onwards, while non teaching is from the month of July.

He said that their salaries are issued through supplementary grant and finance division along with other departments turned down the request of education ministry also.

He said again the request is in process for the release of the salaries.

Regarding regularisation issue, Acting Director General Federal Directorate of Education said that the matter of regularisation of the employees from grade 1-15 was referred to cabinet which has made a committee on it.

He said that the cases of the employees above 16 have been sent to Federal Public Service Commission and it will decide about their regularisation.

Earlier, Young Teachers Association appealed to federal education minister to take notice of delay in implementation of court orders and resolve their issue at earliest.

They said that they would boycott conducting classes and go on protests if they witnessed no concrete actions even after proceeding of contempt application.