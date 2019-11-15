Share:

Lahore - Overseas Pakistanis Commission head Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari chaired a meeting to review progress on expats complaints, a handout said on Thursday. The chief was told that the commission addressed 112 complaints within two weeks. These are retrieving 74 kanal land, 4 shops and a house from illegal possession. Speaking on the occasion, Bokhari reiterated his resolve to continue with fix problems being faced by expats. The commission won’t leave the mafia unbridled. He held the meeting after arrival from a tour of the US. The commissioner said expats lauded the commission for responding to their calls for help. He called upon his team to do their duty with determination.“My team and I are working day and night and our doors are always open for expats. Instructions by Prime Minister lmran Kban and CM Sardar Usman Buzdar will be followed at all costs.