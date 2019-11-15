Share:

LAHORE - A 19-member delegation of Foreign Services Academy Thursday visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and had a well over two hours long meeting with LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad. Diplomats asked a number of questions from the LCCI Vice President regarding Pakistan’s external trade, investment opportunities in Pakistan, role of Chambers and SME sector in Pakistan.

Assistant Director Program FSA Faiza Maqsood was leading the delegation while LCCI Executive Committee members Haji Asif Saher, Fiaz Haider, Uzma Shahid and former EC member Rehmatullah Jawaid also spoke on the occasion.

Faiza Maqsood said that FSA offers a six weeks training program to the foreign diplomats. The objectives of training in Pakistan were to brushing out their skills and make them able to share the real image of Pakistan to their countries.

While answering a question about investment opportunities in Pakistan, Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that Pakistan was a heaven for foreign investors and it has tremendous investment opportunities in almost every sector of economy. He said that SMEs sector provides a fresh blood to the economy of a country.

“We being the key stakeholder are doing our level best to exploit the immense potential abundantly available in almost all sectors of the economy”, he concluded.