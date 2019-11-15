Share:

LAHORE - German Ambassador in Pakistan Mr Bernhard Schlagheck Thursday showed his country’s utmost concern over human rights violations in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Speaking at “Meet the Press” Programme of Lahore Press Club (LPC) here, the German envoy called for an end to the rights violations in Kashmir terming it a serious issue.

He, however, said that Indian government’s move to change the conditional status of Indian-occupied Kashmir was its internal issue. German Ambassador hoped that situation would normalise at the Line of Control.

Talking about CPEC project, Mr Bernhard said that Germany was considering joining this project as a third party.

Commenting on political developments in Pakistan, he said that the Government and the Opposition had shown political maturity during the prolonged sit-in in the federal capital. “I was told that one million people were here to lock down the capital city. But nothing of the sort has happened and everything seemed to function smoothly in Islamabad. This is due to political maturity shown by the Government and the Opposition here,” he remarked.

Speaking in the context of enhancing economic ties between Pakistan and Germany, Bernhard said that the two countries had started implementing the suggestion to bring the traders’ community on one table. He also vowed to work on the proposal to bring the journalists in Pakistan and Germany closer together.

Earlier, President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, Senior Vice-President Zulfiqar Mehto, Vice-President Nasira Attique and other office bearers welcomed the German Ambassador at the Club premises. He was also presented a souvenir by the president.