ISLAMABAD - The opposition and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser yesterday could not reach any consensus to amicably resolve the issue of no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

However, they agreed to continue the negotiations to resolve the matter in coming days.

The meeting between representatives of major opposition party [PML-N] and speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser was held at the speaker’s chamber.

Sources said that the opposition asked the speaker to reverse the recently passed eleven ordinances, as they in return would withdraw their no-confidence motion.

The sources said that they have decided not to move the no-confidence motion against the deputy speaker in ‘order of the day’ during the current session of national assembly.

The national assembly speaker’s chamber had earlier raised objection in the letter of no-confidence motion submitted by PML-N, saying that no proper clause was mentioned in it.

On the other hand, the government and the opposition also engaged in political manoeuvring to grab the deputy speaker’s position. In the current scenario, the government’s coalition partners appear to play an important role in the no-confidence motion against Suri.

The parliamentary opposition parties of national assembly are on the same page to defeat the PTI government in the no-confidence motion.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), other day [on Friday] had submitted a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker National Assembly. “We understand that the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly has violated the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, 2007 and lost the confidence of the majority of the House,” according to the resolution, submitted by PML-N MNAs Khawaja Asif, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha and Muhammad Sajjad.