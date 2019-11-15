Share:

SARGODHA - Police have announced the head money of an outlaw involved in heinous crimes. It has been decided in video link meeting presided over by the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Afzal Ahmed Kosar and others among SSP Regional Investigation Branch Najeebur Rehman Bugvi, DPO Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi, SP Special Branch Tanveer Ahmed, SP legal Sanaullah Khan and district public prosecutor Mianwali Shahid Rauf also attended the meeting.

The RPO approved the recommendations of a committee for the fixation of Rs.0.2m head money of fugitive proclaimed offender (PO) namely Dill Jan Khan s/o Muhammad Aslam Khan r/o Yaro Khel of Mianwali. Aforementioned PO has been wanted to PS city and PS Kundian of Mianwali in heinous crimes including murder attempt to murder and keeping of illicit arms.